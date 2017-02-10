Scientific look at humanity’s sexiest dance moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention ladies and gents! If you are still single and looking to score a Valentine, you might be able to dance yourself a date.

According to a U.K. study published by "Scientific Reports," using these hot dance moves are key to turning on the opposite sex.

Ladies, here is how to make yourself more seductive to the guy you have been checking out all night!

According to the study, men like women who accentuate their hips and thighs, but also use those arms.

Using bigger swings of the hips, and dancing with asymmetrical leg and arm movement, will help ladies stand out on the dance floor.

For girls who do not like using their arms when they dance, the key is to focus on hip swinging. Apparently, the better the hip swinging, the more fertile the woman.

Guess, Shakira knew it all along, those hips don't lie!

And to those dudes trying to pick up a spicy little lady, this is what chicks dig.

The study shows shoulder shimmying will make ladies more into him. Fellas, should focus on working their neck, torso, and right knee?

It looks like ladies are attracted to a guy who can move his upper body, use space, and vary his movements.

We get it, you might not be able to get down like Chris Brown or shake it like Shakira. But as long as it looks like you are having fun, you might just catch someone's eye before V-Day!