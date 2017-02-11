× 9-year-old, infant triplets in home when parents killed in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old girl made a horrifying discovery Saturday after finding the bodies of her mother and stepfather in the family’s southwest Houston home.

According to Houston police, a man shot and killed his wife, before turning the gun on himself, at home in the 4900 block of N. Cancun.

The woman’s daughter found the bodies after waking up around 9:30 a.m. and called for help.

“The 9-year-old actually heard her mom and dad arguing the night before around 1 a.m. The father yelled something to the wife, then the daughter heard gunshots. The neighbors also heard gunshots but nobody called police until the daughter found the bodies in the living room,” said Det. Christopher Elder. “We believe at this point that the father is responsible for the deaths of himself and his wife.”

Police said, despite the tragedy, the 9-year-old was able to compose herself enough to help police with the investigation.

“She’s very cooperative, a very intelligent young lady. She was able to tell us exactly what happened and what she heard,” Elder said. “This is all so fresh, in order to get a good statement from her we will have to take her down to our children’s assessment center where we have interviewers specifically trained to talk to children in a more safe environment instead of having police cars, fire trucks and flashing lights around.”

The girl told investigators her mother and father had been arguing back and forth for the last couple of months.

“They would argue, then they would make up and it would be fine. It was just a never-ending cycle until this morning,” Elder said.

Police have not released the couple’s identity, but said the father was around 35 years old and the mother was in her late 20s.

Romeo Edmund, a neighbor, identified the husband as Solomon Morrow. He said Solomon was an attorney who gave him a free consultation one time.

According to the business card Edmund provided, Solomon’s law office was located in the 9800 block of Bissonet.

“The world needs healing, and he seemed so normal and very nice; very helpful. It’s unfortunate. So many things are going on in the world that the people must pay attention,” Romeo Edmund. “You see somebody today and they might feel normal but we need to talk to one another more often. May his soul rest in peace.”

The couple also has a set of triplets; two girls and a boy. Family members have been contacted to take care of the children.

“The last thing we want to do is put them in the custody of the state when we can have family members take care of them,” Elder said.