Baytown PD: Woman killed after losing control, crashing into light pole on East Freeway

BAYTOWN, Texas – A woman was killed after losing control and crashing into a light pole on the East Freeway Saturday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department.

According to police, the woman was traveling westbound on I-10 near Ellis School Road around 2 a.m. when she lost control, slammed into a pole, then rolled down the hill onto the feeder road. She died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.