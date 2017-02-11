‘Big Fix’ intitiative helps spay, neuter animals to reduce pet overpopulation problem in Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The Harris County Animal Shelter provided free spaying and neutering services Saturday to pets in an effort to help control the overpopulation problem. Pet owners were able to drop off their four-legged family members who were cared for by loving veterinarians and volunteers.

Each day an average of 60 to 80 unwanted animals arrive at the Harris County Animal Shelter. Although it is normally in the spring that the shelter receives an increase of litters of unwanted pets, many litters of puppies and kittens are continuing to arrive at the shelter this winter.

In commemoration of National Spay and Neuter Awareness month, many organizations across Houston and Harris County are participating in the “Big Fix,” an event to raise awareness of the stray animal overpopulation problem in the community. The demand for the services are so great that all of the almost 200 spay/neuter spots for dogs and were already full.