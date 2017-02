Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- What ya say? Hundreds of half-naked runners hit the streets of H-Town Saturday, but don't worry, it was all in the name of charity!

The participants in Cupid's Undie Run focused on their own brand of "hilarity" while fundraising for the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Last year's run raised over $2.8 million to #EndNF.

Let's just say, it was all quite a heart-decorated, bottoms blazing spectacle, and looks like everyone involved had a great time.

