Houston makes list of best cities for threesomes

HOUSTON -- For many people, making a love connection can be hard. The endless sea of match-making apps proves it’s not easy finding "the one," but some people are looking to share the love!

Menage a trois anyone?

Data from the app 3somer ranks Houston #5 in the best cities for threesomes.

"Now, there's an opportunity cause they're seeing it in movies, cause they're seeing it online, and cause there's an app for that now, for monogamous couples to say 'this is something that I probably would've always desired, and now we get the opportunity to explore it,'" said, Britt Vasicek, host of Poly Want a Pod Cast.

But threesomes can be more than just kinky one-night stands, some people find love, not once, but twice!

"No commitment, what's the point of being with them then if you can just go have sex with everybody, everybody thinks that and that is not the case at all. We don't date anybody else and we don't just go have sex with everybody we want to," explained Alexia Shrout, who is in a polyamorous relationship.

But if you’re the type who doesn`t want to share, you can always do what Shed Simove did and create your own dating app where you’re the only contender.

Kinda' like "The Bachelor," but an app!

To some, three's a crowd, but to many Houstonians, the more the merrier!