Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Friends and neighbors got to enjoy the best of what Houston has to offer in the way of the almighty Gumbo! Sixteen restaurants competed for the top spot, while both judges and the people got to have their say. Guests were able to vote from their smartphones. Hundreds enjoyed the sounds of zydeco gathered in front of Sugar Land City Hall, at Sugar Land Town Square.

Laissez les bon temps roulez. In other words, "Le the good times roll!"