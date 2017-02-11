× HPD: Man shot, killed in Third Ward Houston

HOUSTON- A man was found shot in the Third Ward on Truxillo Street near Dowling Street, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said witnesses heard gunshots, but weren’t sure of exactly where they were coming from.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound laying near the middle of the street.

There are no suspects at this time and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

Homicide detectives plan to look to see if something was caught on nearby cameras.