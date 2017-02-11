Illinois McDonald’s throws retirement party for 95-year-old employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARIEN, Ill. -- Co-workers and relatives gathered Friday at a suburban Illinois McDonald's to help a 95-year-old employee celebrate her last day on the job.

Dolly Basetich, from Downers Grove, had worked at the McDonald's in Darien for about 18 years. Her job was to keep the dining room clean and the customers happy.

Her fellow restaurant employees decided to throw her a retirement party, and Basetich's daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were all on hand to help her celebrate.

Daughter Lois Hursey says she's active, healthy and doesn't take any medication except for eye drops.