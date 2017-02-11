× MCSO: Suspect arrested after man’s body found inside car in Captain D’s parking lot

PORTER, Texas — A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in a car parked at a Captain D’s restaurant in Porter.

The suspect, Bryan Rafael Rodriguez-Valtierra, was caught after a witness called the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to make a report that Rodriguez-Valtierra seemed suspicious.

According to MCSO, a witness said he saw a vehicle driving without a front tire pull into the back parking lot of Captain D’s on Feb.7.

Wanting to help, the witness stopped to check on the driver and offer his assistance. Rodriguez-Valtierra asked the witness to drop him off at the intersection of FM 1314 and Timberland Drive.

The witness gave Rodriguez-Valtierra a ride, but said Rodriguez-Valtierra was acting strange. The witness then decided to call MCSO to make a report.

Deputies said that when they arrived to the Captain D’s, they found a man dead in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s abandoned car. The victim was identified as Pete Figueroa, Jr., a 49-year-old man from Harris County.

After a warrant was issued for Rodriguez-Valtierra’s arrest on Feb. 10, he was found at 2801 N. Main St. in Liberty, Texas and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division where he was booked for murder.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold has been placed on Rodriguez-Valtierra. He currently has no bond.

Since Rodriguez-Valtierra is an illegal immigrant, ICE has requested he be held while awaiting federal involvement.

If anyone has any additional information about this crime or the events leading up to it, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).