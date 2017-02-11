Monster Jam roars into NRG Stadium for high-flying family fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Monster Jam FS1 Championship Series will be hyping up the crowds Saturday and Sunday at NRG Stadium. Monster Jam is the most adrenaline-charged motorsports experience for families on the planet!

During the ultimate action-packed live event on four wheels, world-class drivers compete in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Faithful fans will get the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite trucks and drivers at the pre-show Pit Party.

Approximately 12 ft. tall and about 12 ft. wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, the trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to 130 ft. in distance and up to 35 ft. in the air.