Pearland 11-year-old gets honored for raising money for boy’s fight with leukemia

PEARLAND - After high-fiving, these two may look like long time friends, but Emma Schall and Gavin Abdelessih only recently became acquainted.

That's because Emma raised 1200 dollars in Gavin's fight against cancer just a few months ago.

Gavin's father Sam Abdelessih says, "What Emma did is amazing and it shows what one person can do."

Gavin was diagnosed with leukemia in July of 2015.

Sam says, "We spend at least three days a week you know doing things that have to with is treatment, whether it be driving for physical therapy, picking up meds or going to the hospital."

On Saturday the family was raising more money and awareness for their fight against pediatric cancer at Centennial Park in Pearland.

Mayor Tom Reid was on hand to give a certificate of recognition to Emma for her efforts, "That's amazing and raising funds like that from knocking on doors is something very special."

Emma says, "Well, I had family members that had cancer and it's just not really great to see and you really want it to go away and I just wanted to make a difference for that little boy."

Gavin's mother adds, "It was something so touching for someone to do that hadn't known Gavin for very long. She's truly special. She has a special heart."

Gavin's shirt that he wore on Saturday sums is it up; "Cancer can't beat this superhero."