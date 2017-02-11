This year’s Grammys include plenty of big names, but some big boycotters, too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - It's music's biggest weekend-- the weekend of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards!

But not everybody is celebrating.

A handful of big names plan on boycotting the awards this year, including Kanye West, Drake, and even Justin Bieber!

The Biebs and Drake seem to feel the show is "irrelevant," and Drake will actually be touring Europe on Sunday.

But Kanye-- never shy of controversy-- has a whole laundry list of reasons why he believes the show is out of touch.

For one thing, he says the award and nomination system is "dated."

So, he's skipping it for the second year in a row.

And he adds, "I'd rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience."

You can still expect plenty of star power on the stage, especially coming from Queen Bey herself-- Beyonce'!

And Adele will grace us with her pipes as well!

Other familiar favorites include Bruno Mars, Katy Perry... and get ready for more Gaga!

Mother Monster is joining forces with Metallica for a duet.

Daft Punk will return to the stage-- this time with The Weeknd.

Other duets include Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, as well as a country duo of Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

This year also includes a special tribute to The Bee Gees.

There will be a memorial tribute to pop icons Prince and George Michael.

Officials are mum on which mystery artists will participate in those tributes, so that might be a big surprise for everyone!

And finally, it's hard to believe, but it's been five years since we lost the legendary Whitney Houston on the eve of the Grammys.

Like other legends lost, we'll always remember the music... and never forget the voice!