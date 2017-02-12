× EquuSearch: Search for 17-year-old missing Baytown girl continues

BAYTOWN, Texas – The search for 17-year-old Vanessa Macias of Baytown has resumed after a short suspension.

The search began in the front of Robert E. Lee High School, located at 1809 Market St., between Goose Creek and Carnegie St. in Baytown, Texas.

Macias, who has been missing since Feb. 7, was last seen walking near Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown. According to EquuSearch, she was wearing blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes.

The missing teen is described as having long, dark brown hair below her shoulders.

EquuSearch officials and a team of volunteers were working to find Macias Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. On Feb. 12, they will be conducting a “windshield search” while passing out flyers and asking people to look at surveillance cameras, according to EquuSearch officials.

If anyone has information about Macias’ disappearance, please contact the Goose Creek ISD Police Department at (281) 802-7769, or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.