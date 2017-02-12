Houston Police and SWAT team respond to Royal Palms Apartment Complex shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A SWAT team and Houston police responded to multiple rounds of gunfire which took place near the Royal Palms Apartment Complex.

According to Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner, police got a call around 11:20 about a shooting on the 5300 block of Griggs Road.

Finner said suspects in a blue pick-up truck were driving when a black Chevy Impala pulled up behind them and began to shoot.

In an exchange of gunfire, the blue pick-up truck smashed into the Metro Rail.

One man was shot in the shoulder-area, and another man was transported to the hospital, but wasn’t hurt. Both men have been released from the hospital.

An anonymous caller told police one suspect could have been in a unit of the apartment complex.

Police said several suspects have been detained.

Finner said the scene is still under investigation.