HPD: Woman in critical condition after being hit by drunk driver

HOUSTON — A woman was critically injured early Sunday morning after being ejected from her vehicle after another car slammed hers from behind on the West Loop, according to Houston police.

The woman was driving her Jeep northbound on the West Loop around 12:45 a.m. when she was hit from behind. She lost control, slammed into the wall twice, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police did not release the name of the woman, but she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the woman was found by HPD off of I-10 Katy Freeway and was taken into custody. Police say he was intoxicated.

The exact charges he will be facing are unknown at this time.