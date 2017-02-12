While immigrants panic, Trump says ICE raids are a part of his campaign promise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONWIDE - If tensions could build a wall, the U.S. - Mexico barrier would be at an all-time high.

People all over Mexico are protesting President Donald Trump. After the U.S. president's executive order sparked ICE's cracking of the whip on undocumented immigrants.

According to the White House, ICE is specifically targeting "criminal aliens". President Trump's senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, says the crack down happens every year. "This year, we've taken new and greater steps to remove criminal aliens from our communities."

Immigration Attorney, Kerry Bretz, believes the order is affecting the work of many undocumented immigrants. "So you take an agency that is notorious for it's abuses and mismanagement. Then, you give them more discretion in the field. It's a recipe for chaos and disaster."

Go figure, President Trump is using Twitter to defend his order.

The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

It's those "others" mentioned in President Trump's tweet that has the undocumented community worried.

Since the large-scale ICE raids began, hundred have been arrested, including those who do not have a criminal record.

Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition, Steven Choi, says "the point is, that hundreds of people have been swept up."

Choi says "the rumors of these raids have taken a tremendous psychological toll on our immigrant communities."

Meanwhile, New Jersey governor, Chris Christie believes people should "focus" on what President Trump is "trying to do". Christie says the U.S. president is trying to "keep a campaign promise on making sure that violent criminals who are here illegally are taken out of the country in order to make America's streets safer."

No matter which side of this debate's "wall" one is on, it is clear America is changing with Trump running the show!