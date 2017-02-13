2 young girls among latest victims in Chicago’s weekend of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two random shootings. Two Chicago neighborhoods. Two children fighting for their lives.

The young girls are the latest innocent victims of violence in the Windy City. Each child was shot in the head Sunday evening and police don't have a clue who to blame.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers, 12, was playing with friends near her school playground when shots rang out. She went down immediately. Her family`s heartbroken.

"This is hurting. What you are doing man? Over a piece of a street that doesn't belong to you?" her uncle Djuan Bowers said.

Then, in another part of town, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was sitting in the backseat of a minivan when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Her grandmother, Patsy Holmes, says "I never thought it would hit. This is too close to home. That is a wake-up call. You can be anywhere at any time and this happens. They were in a car.”

Holmes is related to a well-known community activist in Chicago, but investigators don`t believe either child was the intended target. Police don't believe the crimes are related, either, but the families want answers.

"Whoever did this they should turn their self in, just go on ahead and turn yourself in," pleads Kanari’s cousin Rochetta Tyler.

In addition to Kanari and Takiya, five people were killed and another 14 were hurt over the weekend. The violence is crippling Chicago neighborhoods. Innocent children should not have to become another couple of statistics.