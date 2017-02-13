Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky’s adopted son charged with child sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has an adopted son Jeffrey S. Sandusky, who has been charged with the sexual assault of two children.

The 41-year-old was arraigned in court on Monday.

He faces a slew of other disturbing charges including multiple counts of felony child porn, child sex abuse and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, according to court documents.

Police say Sandusky was dating the mother of one of his victims, and the boy's father contacted police back in November to report text messages from Sandusky requesting nude photos of the boy. Police have been investigating ever since then.

Now, Sandusky's bail is set at $200,000-- and he's forbidden from having any contact with minors.

Of course, Sandusky's dad Jerry is the disgraced former defensive coordinator at Penn State University who sits in prison on a 30- to 60-year sentence for raping several young boys.

With these charges against Jeffrey Sandusky, it sadly looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in this family!