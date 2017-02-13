Convicted killer Dylann Roof requests new federal trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dylann Roof wants a redo.

The convicted murderer who confessed to killing nine worshipers in a historically black church in Charleston is asking for a new federal trial. Roof's attorneys said the federal government did not have jurisdiction when Roof was convicted of 33 charges and sentenced to death in January.

The defense team filed a motion arguing that Roof's trial did not prove certain federal standards related to the death penalty. Specifically, they argue that the case was based solely in South Carolina and did not cross state lines.

Attorneys are hoping to spare roof the death penalty if the motion is granted. They are not challenging the 12 life sentences roof still faces. The 22-year-old White supremacist still awaits trial under South Carolina's jurisdiction, where he could be sentenced to death all over again by that state.

It sounds like a lot of trouble for nothing and a lot more consideration for a killer's life than he gave his victims.