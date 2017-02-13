Furry Love: two-legged puppy found tied up in a trash can in Canada; dog in NYC gives out hugs on a street corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, Canada - Love is in the air, but fur is flying, too because Cupid has really gone to the dogs!

Yep, meet Cupid, a two-legged puppy, who was found tied up in a bag and thrown away in a trash can in Canada.

Hard to believe someone could be so cruel!

This little bundle of love has a second chance now that he's learning to walk on prosthetic legs which are like little snow skis.

A shelter named him Cupid because he's stealing hearts like crazy!

Speaking of stealing hearts, if you're looking for a Valentine's hug, well, a pooch in the Big Apple is giving 'em away.

"Oh my goodness, that is a beautiful non-human," a passerby declared.

The lovable Irish Setter gives out free hugs on the street corner.

"Do you want to give her a hug, Louboutina?" her owner, Cesar Fernandez-Chavez, asked.

She's named after the French fashion designer, Christian Louboutin, but she also goes by 'Loubie.'

"We hear a lot when they are saying like, 'You make my day,' 'It's been a hard day,' ....'everything that is happening, it's good to see this,'" Cesar said.

She's full of love, alright!

Loubie even has her own Instagram which has become a big hit!

She's definitely touching a lot of lives one hug at a time.

Her owner explained, "I'm trying to keep it very low key and organic."

What could be more organic than wine for dogs and cats?

Well, Brandon Zavala in Denver has come up with the purrr-fect valentine's treat for your furry friends: Apollo Peak Pet Wines.

"Pinot Meow....Mos-cat-o..." Zavala rattled off the flavors.

They even have Char-dog-nay!

It's really not wine. Instead, it is just a tasty pet treat made from beets.

"Beets are full of antioxidants for pets," Zavala explained. "They're nontoxic to them. They're not harmful to them."

Now that's the cat's meow!