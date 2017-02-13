× Graphic Artist (Full-Time)

NewsFix (KIAH), a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Full-Time Graphic Artist to work in our Houston location.

The Graphic Designer requires a strong sense of design, layout, accuracy and consistency in order to enforce the station’s visual brand. This role will primarily be responsible for creating, coordinating and maintaining on-air graphics for News, Production and Promotions.

Primary Responsibilities:

Design/create graphics for daily newscasts, specials, commercial and promotional spots

Create and produce animated graphic opens and elements for newscasts

Work cross-functionally with internal departments to fulfill station’s graphic needs as needed

Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required

5 years production experience in film or television

Strong design, illustration and typographic skills required

Experience with Mac OS, Adobe After Effects, Illustrator and Photoshop computer art programs

Experience with 3D motion software

Knowledge of CS6 suite and CC

Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Must be able to work independently and multi-task

Ability to work flexible schedule – nights, weekends, holidays

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

