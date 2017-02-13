× HPD: Gas station owner shoots alleged robber in south Houston

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway Monday after a gas station robbery left one person shot in the city’s south side, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were sent out just before 4 p.m. to a gas station in the 6600 block of Cullen Boulevard, according to investigators.

The caller claimed the owner shot a man who had attempted to rob the store, police said. The caller said someone was taken to Ben Taub hospital. It isn’t clear whether the victim was the store owner or alleged robber.

This is a breaking story.

We’ll report more information as it becomes available.