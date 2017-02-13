It’s All Good! Actor Justin Baldoni shows major love to the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You might've caught Justin Baldoni in CW's "Jane the Virgin," but behind the scenes, the co-star is no virgin to charity work. The 33-year old is the brainchild behind The Carnival of Love, a huge party dedicated to helping the homeless.

"You see homeless people everywhere, there`s something wrong with it," Justin said. "It`s disguised as this day of joy, but what we`re really trying to do, is provide some actual sustainable long-lasting relief."

This isn't your regular type of shindig, the event provides medical and legal services for those in need.

"'I`m sorry your feet are hurting?' 'Let`s go to the medical section.' 'You haven`t had a shower?' Let`s go get you a shower.' 'You like to dance? You like that music? Well let`s go dance!'"

How many Hollywood hunks do you know would put on a party like for complete strangers?

"What I`m really proud of is that the people that attend these carnivals," he added. "See each other as

equals. And if we can do that, we can do anything."