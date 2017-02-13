It’s All Good! How Jack Black is schooling us on climate change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've seen him school the kiddos in School of Rock, and now, actor Jack Black is schooling us on climate change.

He's joined forces with the UN for a mission to save the planet. But this time, Jack didn't have to put on his Nacho Libre cape to do it. The 47-year-old went to the Climate Change Conference in Morroco to talk issues such as rising sea levels, air pollution, and renewable energy.

Now his goal is to raise awareness, and to do that he's partnered up with several organizations to spread the word.

We gotta admit, seeing Jack in this role gives us those good kind of Goosebumps.