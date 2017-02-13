It’s National Side Chick Day! Yes…this is really happening

HOUSTON — It’s clear the term “significant other” has a whole new meaning amongst the millennial generation — it’s definitely become a lot more literal these days. Yes, we’re talking about the real significant “others” in some people’s lives, otherwise known as side chicks and side pieces.

National Side Chick Day is not on any official registries, and there’s a bit of back-and-forth on whether to celebrate the day on Feb. 13 or Feb. 15, but the sentiment is always the same: get romantic time in with your main person, or spouse, on Valentine’s Day and then catch up with your side piece the day before or after.

Sugar babies, mistresses and secret lover boys have been around for centuries, but it wasn’t until the last five years or so that having a “lil’ somethin’ on the side” became somewhat of a standard practice in the modern dating scene. It’s become so standard that many have set aside a day for cheaters to recognize their other snuggle buddies.

In the liberal spirit of egalitarianism, we can drop the “chick” and call it National Side Piece Day. It’d be sexist to assume a woman can’t have a midnight friend, or that an undercover boyfriend isn’t seeking lavish appreciation.

Feb. 15: National Side Chick Day, Flowers- 15% off, all Valentine's candy is 50-75% off!!! pic.twitter.com/PykXkqzvic — 'AWESOME STEFAN' (@rmbctious) February 12, 2017

It’s a running joke that side pieces don’t get much play on Valentine’s Day, but National Side Chick Day could gain some momentum. Of course, if it does…it’s presumably going to be on the down-low.

If the idea of a National Side Chick Day has you almost ready to pass out, check out this ‘How to become a Side Chick’ guide on the popular DIY site WikiHow that has us in stitches!

MOST FAMOUS SIDE CHICKS OF ALL TIME