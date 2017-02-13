Monday political wrap-up: Canadian prime minister visit and national security drama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump invited U.S. liberal superhero and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau for a visit to the White House.

Although the two leaders both got elected on the promise they would work for the middle class, their ideologies could not be more opposite.

One striking difference, between the two, is their stance on immigration. Trump and Trudeau have drastically different approaches to keeping their borders safe. While President Trump is all about extreme vetting, Prime Minister Trudeau believes in welcoming refugees to Canada.

Even though the Canadian prime minister fundamentally disagrees with Donald Trump's travel ban, he spent his time in the White House focusing on common ground.

"The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern themselves" Trudeau said.

Trump referred to the Canadian leader as a "great friend, neighbor and ally."

POTUS said the countries will be "tweaking" trade policies to make exchanges "a lot easier" and "a lot faster." Seeing as the two countries depend on each other economically, keeping a healthy trade relationship is in both their best interest.

As Trump welcomes world leaders, he's also dealing with drama inside the administration.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is under fire after misleading senior members of the White House about his conversations with a Russian ambassadors. Flynn originally told leaders, including Vice-President Mike Pence, he did not talk with a Russian ambassador about sanctions with Russia.

Pence even went on national TV defending Flynn. "They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States' decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia."

Now, it turns out, U.S. officials confirm Flynn did talk with a Russian ambassador about Russian sanctions. The phone call took place back in December before Trump took office.

The White House is currently swerving any questions on Flynn's fate; but it will not be long until the administration has to face it.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security seems to have some explosive issues to contend with.

North Korea launched its second ballistic missile test since Trump took office. POTUS calls North Korea "a big, big problem."

It seems King Jung Un may be testing President Trump's patience. We doubt this leader will be getting invited to a chat at the White House!