'My Fit Foods' abruptly closes stores, leaving customers & employees hungry for answers

HOUSTON – My Fit Foods leaves customers hungry for answers after abruptly closings its stores nationwide, Sunday.

Sunday is usually a pretty busy day for the meal prep business. But instead customers arrived to find the doors locked and empty shelves.

The now Austin-based company was founded in 2006 by a Houston trainer.

My Fit Foods released a statement on its website:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your healthy habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you. Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best.”

It did not say if there is any recourse for customers with gift cards or pre-paid meal plans. Nor did it say why it shut down or the number of employees now left without a job.