Officials investigate foul odor near LyondellBasell plant in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Officials are investigating reports of a strange smell coming from the Lyondell Bassell plant in Channelview.

Authorities began receiving calls around 10:38 p.m. about a foul odor coming from the plant in the 16700 block of Wallisville Road.

Officials say, as of now, the source may be coming from a leaked substance, but air quality is not a cause of concern.

We will provide updates as more details become available.