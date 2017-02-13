Officials investigate foul odor near LyondellBasell plant in Channelview

LyondellBasell is among the world’s largest producers of ethylene and propylene oxide. The Channelview complex is one of the largest petrochemical facilites along the U.S. Gulf Coast, covering an area of nearly 3,900 acres.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — Officials are investigating reports of a strange smell coming from the Lyondell Bassell plant in Channelview.

Authorities began receiving calls around 10:38 p.m. about a foul odor coming from the plant in the 16700 block of Wallisville Road.

Officials say, as of now, the source may be coming from a leaked substance, but air quality is not a cause of concern.

We will provide updates as more details become available.