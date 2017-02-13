Top 5 excuses for cheating lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Men are from Mars women are from Venus, but when it comes to cheating, we're both from the same crappy planet!

Cheating website Victoria Milan compiled a list of the five most common excuses people use when they're gettin' some on the sly. So if you've heard these before, sorry!!!!

Can you believe some sickos actually make-up a sick family member?!

Thirteen percent of women and 19 percent of men use working out to sneak away.

If you hear, “I wanted to buy you a special gift.” There better be a pearl necklace in it for someone.

Way more women are likely to spin the, “My friend just got dumped, she needs me,” tale than men.

The most common excuse used pretty evenly between women and men is, “Sorry baby, I got to work late.”

It could be worse. You could be dumped by an iPhone user for using an Android. Harsh, but true, match.com says men and women alike will not date someone because of the kind of phone they use.

Android users are 18 times less likely to date someone with iMessage, but Apple users are really rotten and 21 times less likely to day someone who loves the little green guy.

And you thought Valentines Day was about love, silly.