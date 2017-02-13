Trump Administration committing numerous typos in official documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - It may be time for some 'extreme vetting' at the White House! That's because not all of the President's men and women seem to know proper English.

Either that or they sure don't know how to run a spell check!

For example, in President Trump's inauguration print, the copy reads "no challenge is to great."

But that 'to' is missing something. That's right, there should be another 'o' in there, so the Library of Congress had to pull the print from it's website!

Check this out, one journalist tweeted about the White House's release on terror attacks: "There are more typos in the White House's 'Unreported Terror Attacks' list than there are unreported terror attacks."

That's because the White House report spelled "attacker" as 'attaker.'

One concerned reader tweeted the dictionary to define "attaker."

Merriam-Webster even issued a reminder that they have online tools to help people with their spelling.

The dictionary even tweeted a reminder to Trump that 'unpresidented' is not a word, when he misspelled unprecedented in a tweet about China stealing a drone.

Heck, even the Department of Education messed up the spelling of civil rights icon W.E.B. Du Bois when his name was spelled De instead of Du.

It was made even worse when the department sent out an apology, it wrote "Our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo."

Sounds like somebody in that department needs some education!

Let's just hope all these typos aren't a sign of even bigger mistakes to come!