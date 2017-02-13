Valentine’s Day KKK fliers spread hate in New Jersey; KKK leader found dead in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Apparently the Ku Klux Klan is alive and active in Missouri, but its Imperial Wizard is most definitely not. His body was found shot to death and dumped near a river, authorities said.

Frank Ancona's wife and his stepson have been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Frank Ancona, 51, was a KKK leader for nearly two decades. His wife Malissa Ancona was on police radar early on when they discovered she had last seen her husband Thursday but never reported him missing. She spoke to reporters before her arrest.

"He kept saying he needed a break so you know, that's just kind of what I thought he was doing," she said.

But Ancona's son Frank Jr. didn't buy it. He watched as the cops searched the couple's home.

“I'd seen them coming out with chunks of ceiling tile and blankets, I just knew from right there they found something in the house," the younger Frank Ancona said.

Police believe Ancona was shot and killed while he slept. They believe Malissa and her son, Paul Jinkerson, abandoned his corpse along the river bank. A family on a fishing trip found the body on Saturday.

On a different note, the KKK is at the center of a story in south New Jersey.

Right before Valentine's Day, a community is stunned to find hate notes — not love notes — blanketing the neighborhood. One flier's message, “Love your own race.” Another, “Stop homosexuality and race mixing.”

Rita Strough, says “Oh my God. It said ‘Join the Klan today.’ I was just shocked."

Police don't believe anyone in particular is being targeted, but Jersey's chapter of the NAACP wants the cops to treat this as a hate crime.