12th Annual ‘Mile of Meat’ gathered singles hoping to strike up match Valentine’s night

HOUSTON - Yep, it's the Rod Ryan Show from 94.5 The Buzz and a crowd of singles ready to mingle and make a match Valentine's night at the Pub Galleria.

First, interested single ladies got to drive by and look over the merchandise lined up on Richmond Avenue that morning.

And then at night, everybody got to meet!

"And we've got 20 guys that were out hanging on the roadside this morning, and they're all looking for love on this Valentine's Day," host Rod Ryan said. "Twenty blind dates going down here tonight."

"I'm super nervous! I've never done this before," Jefferson Carroll said.

"I just randomly decided to do this," Mile of Meat dater Sarah Webb said. "I've heard about it for a couple of years, and I just thought it would be a fun thing to try."

"I'm hoping to meet someone that will be just fun to hang out with, and see where it takes me," another Mile of Meater Kirby White said.

"I like a tall guy, a little on the bigger side, dark hair, light eyes— got that 'Mmmm, yeah.'" Bea Chamberlain said.

So, are sparks really flying here?

"So far, so good. I went for the beer first, and then the roses," one of the ladies said laughing with her new match later in the evening.

"There's been marriages, there are people together for three, four, and five years," Ryan explained. "Babies have come from this with all the years we've been doing it. So, who knows? We may have our next wedded couple in there, they just don't know it yet."

And so, will any ladies be back for a second-helping?

Guess we’ll have to keep score!