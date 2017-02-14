× Authorities investigate death of inmate found hanging in cell at Harris County Jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was found hanging in his jail cell Monday.

The inmate, Vincent Dwayne Young, 32, was housed in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 1200 Baker Street Detention Medical Infirmary.

Deputies assigned to the medical infirmary were conducting visual cell checks at 7:10 p.m. when inmate Young was found hanging by a bed sheet. Deputies immediately summoned for medical personnel, who initiated CPR and medical intervention until EMS with the Houston Fire Department took over medical procedures. Young was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him. He died five days before his birthday.

The Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine his cause of death.

As with all in custody deaths, the incident is being thoroughly investigated for violations of policy and law. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, the Office of Inspector General Bureau and the Internal Affairs Division are conducting simultaneous investigations.

In addition to the HCSO’s extensive internal investigation, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a thorough review of its findings and present them to a Harris County grand jury.