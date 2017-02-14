Baller Alert! UConn’s Women’s Basketball 100 winning streak is making history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS, Conn. — After Monday night, the University of Connecticut women's basketball 100-game win streak is the longest in NCAA Basketball history.

No joke! The Lady Huskies earned themselves an impressive triple-digit winning streak.

The UConn lady ballers have been in beast mode since 2014, and it's been over 800 days since the college hoopers have taken an L.

Of course, the college campus is freaking out over the victory.

"It's unbelievable to win 100 games. That really shouldn't happen in any sport," one UConn student said.

To celebrate the historic win, fans even made fake $100 bills with Head Coach Geno Auriemma's face on them. The bills were being thrown throughout the stadium as the women's basketball team celebrated its 100th win.

Sounds like school spirit is at its peak! The winning streak's hashtag, #andcounting, could not be more fitting.

Congrats, ladies! All you do is win!