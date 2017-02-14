HOUSTON -- Residents and staff at Watercrest at Sugar Land showed their patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on Feb. 14, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Watercrest at Sugar Land 2/14/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Watercrest at Sugar Land 2/13/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Greatwood at Sugar Land 2/1/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Greatwood at Sugar Land 2/2/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Greatwood at Sugar Land 2/3/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Beltone staff shows patriotism 1/13/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Seniors at The Buckingham show patriotism 1/4/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Paradise Springs 1/19/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 1/30/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Brookdale First Colony 1/31/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Solana Preserve Vintage Park 1/26/17
-
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Solana Preserve Vintage Park 1/27/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Seniors at The Buckingham -1/2/17
-
Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Seniors at The Buckingham -1/3/17