HOUSTON — When slavery ended, Houston became the home of one of the first self-sustaining communities of freed slaves on the edge of Buffalo Bayou in the fourth ward. The Gregory School Library features exhibits like photo galleries that give an impression of the progress African-Americans had to make to establish their place in society.
Black History Month: Gregory School Library
-
Black History Month: Houston Museum of African-American History
-
Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory competition winner
-
Celebrating Black History: Legendary civil rights activist Harry Belafonte to speak to Houston audience
-
Pearl Harbor Day: Remembering the date which will live in infamy
-
Little girls go viral with adorable ‘Hidden Figures’ poster for Black History Month project
-
-
Houston Hispanic Forum Career and Education Day: Preparing Houston’s Future Leaders
-
Longer Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours at Houston Premium Outlet, Galleria and Katy Mills
-
What are Houston parents telling their kids about Trump’s win?
-
Houston veteran shares tales of Korean War
-
HPD: Man viciously stabs teen waiting in line at burger joint in Downtown
-
-
Finalist compete in 21st annual MLK oratory contest for fifth, fourth graders
-
LeBron, Serena and other Nike stars champion ‘Equality’
-
UH student claims strange man flashed her at school’s main library