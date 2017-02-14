HOUSTON — Oh, yes! Love is definitely in the air in Houston! Before you go on to enjoy some romantic time with that special someone in your life, take a look at this week's closing comments.
Closing Comments: Valentine’s Day 2017
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Closing Comments: Oversharing
-
Closing Comments: National Pizza Day
-
Closing Comments: National School Choice Week
-
Closing Comments: Grego’s take on U.S. relations with Mexico
-
-
Closing Comments: Super Bowl 51 economic boom
-
Closing Comments: It’s Feedback Friday!
-
Closing Comments: Grego plays in WWAFT Super Bowl charity game
-
Closing Comments: No tech at Thanksgiving dinner
-
Closing Comments: 2016 World’s Aids Day
-
-
Closing Comments: Sneaky, sneaky holiday thieves
-
Closing Comments: Escapism therapy
-
Closing Comments: Staying Peaceful