First black ‘Bachelorette’ announced— and she’s from Texas!

DALLAS — Roses were red, so she must have been near, but when we called the new Bachelorette what did we hear?

Well, it was just her voicemail at work giving us the normal “Leave your name and number” song and dance.

Guess we’ve already been rejected by the nation’s new rose queen, Dallas’ Rachel Lindsay.

Jimmy Kimmel made the announcement on his show Monday night, bringing out Bachelor series host Chris Harrison before welcoming Lindsay to a loud applause.

It was bizarre timing. Lindsay, a Dallas lawyer, got the first impression rose this season from current Bachelor, Nick Viall, and she actually hasn’t been eliminated yet, being one of just four remaining women on the show.

Spoiler alert! She’s not winning, y’all, because she’s the next Bachelorette!

Rachel’s the second Dallas gal in a row to look for love, following Jojo Fletcher last year, and she’s the second lawyer. Andi Dorfman was the first in 2014.

She won’t play second fiddle at one thing, though.

She’ll the 34th lead on the series and the first of those who’s black. There’s a bit of a history of The Bachelor playing out like a scary movie. In one, black people always seem to die first, and on the other, their quest for love always ends early.

Not this time, though! Shooting starts in two weeks so there won’t be much office time in the near future for the lovely lawyer. That’s okay. Instead of taking on cases, it’s time to take on those fellas.