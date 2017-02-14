× Deputies: Conroe girl escapes would-be kidnapper by poking him in eye

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas– A young girl is safe after bravely fighting off a vicious kidnapper Sunday outside her home, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident took place in the 5300 block of Old Highway 105 in Conroe around 5:30 p.m.

The parents claim the 11-year-old girl and a friend were chasing the family’s pets down their driveway when the couple lost sight of thier daughter, sheriff’s deputies said.

Investigators the girl ran back to the house minutes later, screaming that a man in a small SUV grabbed her arm and pulled her toward the open window of his vehicle.

The child allegedly poked the man in the eye, which caused him to lose his grip, allowing her to get away. A small, black 4-door passenger car pulled up behind the SUV and both vehicles drove off towards FM 2854.

Deputies checked the area for the man and vehicle, but had no success. Deputies believe the man is 30 to 40 years of age with short hair and a mustache. He has two small stars tattoos near his shoulder at the top of his arms, and multiple small stars below his elbow with other tattoos in between, police said.

“Our children are the most protected and most important, above all others,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said. “We each have a duty to identify and report anyone who would do them harm.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).