× Harris County Sheriff’s deputy dies while on duty

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one its deputies who was found dead in his patrol vehicle in Crosby late Monday.

Senior Deputy and Field Training Officer Terry Faughtenbery, 51, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his patrol car in the parking lot of a gas station in the 6000 block of Highway 90. The engine was running and the doors were locked.

A gas station employee and a customer tried to make contact with the deputy, but he did not respond. Emergency crews were called to the scene and tried to revive the Faughtenbery, but he was pronounced dead.

Fellow deputies formed a procession and escorted Faughtenbery’s body to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Faughtenbery began his career with HCSO in May 1990 when he was first assigned to the 701 N. San Jacinto jail on night shift.

In October of 1995, Faughtenbery transferred to the Sheriff’s Office East District III patrol, where he devoted his career of service to the citizens of east Harris County for 21 years, primarily working the night shift.

Faughtenbery was a mentor to the deputies that he trained as a field training officer, many of whom would go on to serve with him in District III.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “The loss of a fellow peace officer is felt throughout our department and throughout the east Harris County community he faithfully served.”

Off duty, Faughtenbery loved poetry, often sharing his law enforcement-themed poems with friends. Faughtenbery’s poems have been published locally, and were favorited amongst peers.

Faughtenbery is survived by his father and sister. He is preceded in death by his twin brother, Jerry Faughtenbery , who was also a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Claire Brothers Funeral Home.