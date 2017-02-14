Hot runway model runs taxidermist business in San Antonio 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Hubba! Hubba! Tell me you've seen the beauty from San Antonio.

Professional model Kristen Ottea's all over social media these days. Hitting the runway in London, Los Angeles and Singapore while racking up more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. Unlike most in her genre, Kristen’s a lot more than a pretty face.

When she's not turning heads on the catwalk, she's mounting deer heads on the wall. That's right folks! Kristen the model is also a taxidermist.

She started both modeling and hunting at the age of 14 and said there's nothing like doing her own taxidermy.