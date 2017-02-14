× HPD: Man arrested after shooting victim found dead Super Bowl Sunday

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a man accused of shooting a person and then leaving them for dead inside an apartment complex near the Sunny Side area during Super Bowl 51, authorities said.

LaFredrick Johnson, 30, is charged with murder.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office started searching for 37-year-old Alvin Reid after he was last seen at the Bourbon Street Pub in the 12900 block of Westheimer Road earlier that day. The victim was visiting Houston from Louisiana, police said.

Reid left the location with a friend, who was driving a gray Toyota Camry, officers said. Relatives tried calling the victim’s cell phone, but he didn’t answer.

Houston police later found Reid’s body around 6:30 p.m. in a grassy area of an apartment complex parking lot in the 3300 block of Alice Street. Officers had been called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired.

The Houston Police Department said an investigation led officers to Johnson, who was taken into custody Monday.