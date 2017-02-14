Hungry for love? Ladies pick their Valentines at The Rod Ryan Show’s “Mile of Meat”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SW HOUSTON -- Calling all the single ladies out there! Are you looking for love on this Valentine's Day? Look no further than The Rod Ryan Show's 12th Annual "Mile of Meat".

Maggie Flecknoe, from EyeOpener, broadcasted live as 20 eligible bachelors lined up along Richmond in front of The Pub Galleria. Each was wearing a number and holding a sign with their best pick-up line.

There was a traffic jam as ladies rolled on by the "meat market" choosing their "cutlet". They then called The Rod Ryan Show to try and get paired with their meat of choice.

Tonight at 6pm, the bachelors and bachelorettes will meet for the first time at The Pub Galleria to see if cupid struck a match.