‘Making A Murderer’ defendant Brendan Dassey gets new case hearing

CHICAGO — It's not the most romantic, but the best Valentine's gift might be a "get out of jail free card."

That's what Brendan Dassey is hoping for, one of the subjects of Netflix's "Making A Murderer." A Federal appeals court is rehearing Dassey's case, after his conviction was overturned in August.

"Making A Murderer" told the story of Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery's convictions for the 2005 death of Teresa Halbach in rural Wisconsin.

Dassey has a learning disability and was only 16 at the time of the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison two years later. The primary evidence at Dassey's trial was a confession where he told police that he helped his uncle murder Halbach. Last year, a federal magistrate judge overturned Dassey's conviction, ruling that investigators exploited Dassey's youth and cognitive problems to coerce a confession. The state of Wisconsin argues that detectives did nothing wrong.

Tuesday, Dassey's lawyer argued that the teen thought he would go back to school if he admitted to the crime, and that each part of the confession was obtained by feeding Dassey facts and making false promises. The defense said there is no physical evidence connecting Dassey to the murder.

Prosecutors are trying to convince the court to reinstate Dassey's conviction, and if it is, the state will have to decide whether to try Dassey again.

Dassey's uncle, Steven Avery, is still serving a life sentence for the murder, but it seems his nephew is about to get the rest of his life back.