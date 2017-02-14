× Missing Baytown teen found by Pct. 4 deputy constables

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown teen who’s been missing for a week has been found alive, Goosecreek Independent School District officials confirm.

Vanessa Macias, 17, was last seen on Feb. 7 walking near Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown. She was wearing blue jeans and white Vans tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

EquuSearch officials and a team of volunteers combed the area for several days searching for Macias while friends and family members passed out flyers and conducted “windshield searches.”

Surveillance video was later released showing Macias walking near the school.

Macias was found Tuesday by Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables. She was walking near Cypresswood and I-45.

Her family members were en route to pick her up.