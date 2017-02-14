Teen killed as tornadoes tear through Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Waking up to severe weather alerts on Valentine's Day is never fun!

Early Tuesday morning, storms tore through parts of Wharton, Matagorda and Fort Bend counties and damaged several Rosenberg neighborhoods.

"All I heard was a big boom, it sounded like a bomb dropped. I took the headphones off my ears, I looked around and it was pitched black. The walls were shaking. I walked through the back door and I saw debris flying inside the house. There was a 2 by 4 through the glass door and the door was shattered, and there was a big hole in the wall”, explained Henry Edosomwan

Winds as high as 100 mph ripped up roofs, fences, and even a car was tossed into a back yard.

"I heard the roar, I shut the door back real quick and I told her to get into the bath, we crouched down and I heard it coming. It sounded like it was sucking the air out of the pipes in the bathroom, like howling” Kerry Dunford said.

The devastation continued to surmount as the storm tragically took the life of a Magnolia High School student.

Around 7 in the morning, 18-year-old Darian Eckhardt was killed in a fatal crash with an 18 wheeler on FM 149 southbound.

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the accident, but the driver of the 18 wheeler is not being charged at this time.