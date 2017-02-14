Teens accused of killing man they met on Craigslist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Craigslist is a convenient place to find many things, but one man's search for sex ended with his murder. Two Florida teens are accused of committing the vicious crime.

Police in Winter Haven said Jerry Johnsey, 18, and Byron Lasiak, 16, signed up for sex with Donald Merkely, 67, through a Craigslist ad. According to court documents, the boys wound up strangling and beating the man to death.

"It's a shame," said neighbor Ron Towns, "he was my age and we were friends you know, we debated about political stuff."

It gets worse.

The teens allegedly returned the next day, doused the dead man in gasoline and burned the entire crime scene to the ground. At first, the teens thought they had gotten away with murder because the fire was initially ruled an accident. That is, until one of the suspects cracked.

"The suspect was seen at 5:40 p.m. in Spirit Lake at a convenience store crying by a friend," said Sheriff Grady Judd, " The friend asked, what's wrong?' he replied, 'I've not been able to sleep, I'm scared."

Both teens face murder charges, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a weapon.

Johnsey is also facing an arson charge.