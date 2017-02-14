Texas senator seeking voter approval for $105 million Astrodome proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Harris county's plans to save the Astrodome could be on the rocks!

Texas Sen. John Whitmire filed a bill Tuesday that would require Harris County voters to approve a $105 million proposal approved five months ago.

Harris county Judge Ed Emmett is definitely not on board with the desire for another voter referendum.

Judge Emmett already worked to nail down the current plan, appropriating the $105 million to renovate the Astrodome's ground level into a parking garage.

"This bill is an example of state government making it harder for local government to do its job." Emmett said.

The current plan will save the Astrodome and changing course could mean the dome will be torn down.

Three years ago Harris County voters rejected a $217 million plan for the Dome, and Senator Whitmire thinks voters would feel the same about even $105 million plan. Emmett said there's confusion about where the money is coming from, clarifying that a third will come from the general revenue fund, which would be used to demolish the dome otherwise, and the other two-thirds will come from hotel and parking taxes.