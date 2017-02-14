The Inside Story: Ultimate Guide to Buffalo Bayou Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Whoever started the saying "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," must have been thinking about Buffalo Bayou Park located right in the heart of Houston.

If you're looking for the best spot to take a selfie with the Houston skyline, look no further. A venture up to the second-story patio of the Water Works building will reveal some of the most breathtaking views you'll ever witness.

Or maybe 'getting down' is more your thing. The Cistern Rain Exhibit, which is built inside the decommissioned 87,500 square-foot water reservoir beneath the city, is a great place to cool off and experience a one of a kind light show.

Of course, we can't forget the perks of it being a bayou. Grab a paddle and navigate 26-miles of pure bayou in your favorite kayak.

Let's explore the $58 millions worth of amazing trails and exceptional sights in the ultimate guide to Buffalo Bayou Park. All in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.